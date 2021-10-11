Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 106,675 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

