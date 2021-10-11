Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 13,940 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.38% of Voya Financial worth $26,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,171,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.96 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

