Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 14,765 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 166,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 34,026.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 67,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,090,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 96,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 763.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $353.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.70 and its 200 day moving average is $371.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

