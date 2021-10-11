Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 20,800 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $19,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after purchasing an additional 420,651 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,058,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,790,000 after purchasing an additional 144,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

