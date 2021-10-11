EnterCoin Price Up 0.6% This Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $78,738.06 and approximately $25,537.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00218790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00094201 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.