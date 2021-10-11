Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.13% of Entergy worth $427,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

ETR stock opened at $103.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

