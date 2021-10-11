Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,694,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,590 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $258,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.