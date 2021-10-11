Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,472 shares during the quarter. Enviva Partners makes up about 2.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 3.57% of Enviva Partners worth $84,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

EVA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.15. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 776.19%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

