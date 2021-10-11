Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.40 million, a PE ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enzo Biochem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of technology solutions and platforms to clinical laboratories, specialty clinics and researchers and physicians globally. It operates through the following segments: Enzo Clinical Laboratory Services, Enzo Life Sciences Products, and Enzo Therapeutics.

