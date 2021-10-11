EOS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.35 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $4.64 or 0.00008206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $4.45 billion and $1.35 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,036,400,056 coins and its circulating supply is 960,399,644 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.