Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOSE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,635 shares of company stock worth $7,725,095. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.43. 283,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $613.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.66. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

