EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $571.00.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE EPAM opened at $586.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.46. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

