EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.29 billion. EQT reported sales of $853.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $20.88 on Monday. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

