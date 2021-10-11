EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho decreased their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 116.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 58,127 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

