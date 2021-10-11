Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Danske raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.
Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. 202,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,315. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of -115.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $27.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 44.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $311,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
