Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Danske raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. 202,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,315. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of -115.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 44.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $311,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

