Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Penn Virginia Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Penn Virginia in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $33.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

