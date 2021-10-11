Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank7 Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank7 in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BSVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.12. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 255,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank7 by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

