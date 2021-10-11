Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

NYSE MUR opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 80.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after buying an additional 377,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 268,141.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 64,354 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

