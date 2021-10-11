Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRK. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.09.

NYSE CRK opened at $10.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

