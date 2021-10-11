Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Continental Resources stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -51.28%.



Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

