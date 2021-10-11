Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cytokinetics in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CYTK. Barclays increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 16.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,831. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.