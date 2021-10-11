Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

