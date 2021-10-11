Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 11th (ACI, BNDSF, BTVCY, CABGY, CHTR, CMCSA, COP, DANOY, HYLN, MGA)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 11th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

