Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 11th (AY, BROS, DH, EMX, FORG, JKS, LFG, SRAD, TWKS, TYRA)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 11th:

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX). They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Truist assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET). The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.