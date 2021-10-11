Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 11th (AY, BROS, DH, EMX, FORG, JKS, LFG, SRAD, TWKS, TYRA)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 11th:

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of. JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX). They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Truist assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET). The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

