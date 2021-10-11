Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 11th (ACCD, ADNT, APTV, ATUS, AXP, AZN, BKR, BWA, BYRN, CLB)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 11th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $186.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $168.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £105 ($137.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $28.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $20.50 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $750.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €122.00 ($143.53) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $155.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €142.00 ($167.06) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $643.00 to $740.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $639.00 to $705.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $470.00 to $600.00. Wedbush currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.50 to $25.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 425 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €133.00 ($156.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €138.00 ($162.35) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

