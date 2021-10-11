Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 11th (ACCD, ADNT, APTV, ATUS, AXP, AZN, BKR, BWA, BYRN, CLB)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 11th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $186.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $168.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £105 ($137.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $28.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $20.50 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $750.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €122.00 ($143.53) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $155.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €142.00 ($167.06) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $643.00 to $740.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $639.00 to $705.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $470.00 to $600.00. Wedbush currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.50 to $25.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 425 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €133.00 ($156.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €138.00 ($162.35) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

