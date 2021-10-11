Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.06

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 15674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,805,000 after buying an additional 1,651,327 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,971,000 after buying an additional 323,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after buying an additional 2,883,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after buying an additional 2,216,913 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

