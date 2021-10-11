Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $80.22 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

