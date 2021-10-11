Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 6,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 429,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

ERAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.91.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.49). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

