Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBKDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. 16,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

