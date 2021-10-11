Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.24

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 19436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

EBKDY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

