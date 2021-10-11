Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

