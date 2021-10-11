Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388,297 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.54% of Essent Group worth $429,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 113,816 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 160,098 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

