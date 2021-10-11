Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Cap Reaches $229,177.75

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $229,177.75 and approximately $4,308.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.36 or 0.06157996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00094240 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.