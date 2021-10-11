Ethernity Chain (ERN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $131.25 Million

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for about $11.18 or 0.00019891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $131.25 million and $22.58 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00046409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00208653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,740,804 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

