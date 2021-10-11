Etherparty 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18,202.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $695,614.45 and $18,202.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.61 or 0.00201748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00094914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

