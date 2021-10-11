Ethverse Price Up 47.2% Over Last Week (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $912,198.92 and approximately $38,778.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.91 or 0.00502494 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000865 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $594.49 or 0.01041185 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,973,073 coins and its circulating supply is 7,882,899 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

