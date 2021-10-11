Everest (ID) Price Reaches $0.36

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Everest has a market cap of $42.06 million and approximately $260,528.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00060614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00125175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00080479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,483.11 or 1.00353976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.37 or 0.06156328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

