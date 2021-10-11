Everipedia Tops One Day Trading Volume of $342.12 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $193.52 million and approximately $342.12 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00058893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00077217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.63 or 1.00116805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.74 or 0.06038296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,013 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.