EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.27

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.30.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 489,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,029,825.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,577. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 208.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 501,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

