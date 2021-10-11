EvidenZ Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $8,827.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00220333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00094317 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

BCDT is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,272,923 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

