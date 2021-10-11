ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $819,092.49 and approximately $6,918.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014431 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001137 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 75.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004580 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

