Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

LON EXPN traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,111 ($40.65). 333,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,554. The stock has a market cap of £28.71 billion and a PE ratio of 48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,205.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,921.08. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a one year high of GBX 3,439.49 ($44.94).

In other news, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total value of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52). Also, insider Ruba Borno purchased 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, with a total value of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

