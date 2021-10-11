Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,808,000 after acquiring an additional 71,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Exponent by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after acquiring an additional 106,403 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

EXPO opened at $114.54 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $120.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

