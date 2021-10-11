EXRNchain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,193.00 (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. EXRNchain has a market cap of $4.94 million and $26,193.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXRNchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXRNchain has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00205233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

About EXRNchain

EXRNchain (EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

