extraDNA Achieves Market Capitalization of $557,975.19 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $557,975.19 and $95,841.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,352.57 or 0.99939091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.04 or 0.00313725 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00230398 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.53 or 0.00518452 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011637 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001017 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

