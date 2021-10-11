Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,492 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.5% of QS Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

XOM opened at $62.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $264.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

