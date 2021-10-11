F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Price Up 6.1%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 4,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 536,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FXLV. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

