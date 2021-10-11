FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $408.59

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $408.59 and last traded at $407.66, with a volume of 329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $401.13.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,997 shares of company stock worth $11,702,425 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.