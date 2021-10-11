Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Cut by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.29.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $400.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $445.58 and a 200-day moving average of $486.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

