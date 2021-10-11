Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Fastenal has increased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 69.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

FAST stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

